Randall J. “Bones” Coudriet, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall J. “Randy” Coudriet, 58, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, July 26, 2020, at his home after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Randy, who was also affectionately known as “Bones,” was born October 8, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of the late Fuzzy and Arlene Zupko Coudriet and he lived his life in this area.

He was a 1980 graduate of Chaney High School and worked for the past two years for Berk Enterprises in Warren as a truck driver. Previously, he worked for Conway-XPO Trucking and for Steel City Corporation until the company closed.

Mr. Coudriet was a big fan of the Cleveland Browns, enjoyed yardwork and really enjoyed decorating the outside of his home for the holidays. Bones also enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends.

Randy was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Holy Name of Jesus Church in Youngstown.

He leaves his wife of 36 years, Mary Jarvis Coudriet, whom he married March 24, 1984; his daughter, Jessica Coudriet of Clayton, North Carolina; his grandson, Malachi Glenn of Clayton; two brothers, Jerry (Sheri) Coudriet of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and John (Melissa) Coudriet of Austintown; a sister, Kim Smith of Austintown; his mother-in-law, Marie Jarvis of Youngstown; his “second dad,” Paul Smith of Youngstown; many extended family members and his new puppy, “Bella.”

Besides his parents, a brother, George Coudriet is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:30 p.m. If attending, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols. To those who cannot attend the visitation, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Randy and his family in your prayers.

Committal services will follow the funeral home services on Friday, July 31 and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, and due to Randy’s untimely passing, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 30, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: