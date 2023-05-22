AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ramon L. Ruiz, 86, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, May 19, 2023, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer Center following a lengthy illness.

Ramon was born January 27, 1937, in Lares, Puerto Rico, a son of the late Julia Ruiz and came to the Austintown area in 2013.

He worked in the construction business for many years until he retired.

Ramon enjoyed playing dominos and spending time with his family.

Ramon leaves to cherish his memory his four children, Carmen Ruiz (Omar Soto) of Austintown, Luis (Ana) Ruiz of Hartford, Connecticut, Omayra Ruiz (Angel Navarro) of Puerto Rico and Pedro (Yaritza) Ruiz, with whom he made his home; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many extended family members.

Ramon will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife of nearly 67 years, Fredeswinda Arturet Ruiz, whom he married October 5, 1954, passed away August 10, 2021.

A son, Ramon Ruiz also preceded Ramon in death.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown where Ramon will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife.



