Ralph T. “Tim” DeSalvo, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph T. DeSalvo, 54, passed away Sunday evening, January 26, 2020, at his home after a two-year battle with colon cancer.

Ralph, who was known to many as “Tim,” was born June 2, 1965, in Youngstown. He was a son of Ralph A. DeSalvo and Barbara A. Szymanski DeSalvo and lived his life in this area.

He was a 1984 graduate of Fitch High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Youngstown State University.

Tim was called into active duty as a member of National Guard Austintown Armory 838 MP Company and was deployed in the Middle East during Desert Storm / Desert Shield.

Mr. DeSalvo worked at the Ohio State Penitentiary in Youngstown as a corrections officer for over 30 years.

An outdoorsman by nature, he enjoyed golf, baseball, corn-hole, football, kayaking, fishing and many outdoor activities. Ralph was a huge fan of the football teams of the Ohio State University and Youngstown State University and he was a fan of all the Cleveland pro sports teams. He loved being by the ocean and taking trips to Myrtle Beach and Florida.

Tim leaves two sons, Anthony M. (Rebecca) DeSalvo of Austintown and Nicholas T. DeSalvo of Austintown; his daughter, Marisa N. DeSalvo of Austintown; his mother, Barbara DeSalvo of Austintown; a grandson, Patrick Christopher DeSalvo; a brother, Terrence (Linda) DeSalvo of Fort Myers, Florida; his girlfriend, Lynn Grim, with whom he shared his life for the past ten years; a nephew, Atty. Terrence DeSalvo and two nieces, Sarah DeSalvo and Jocelyn DeSalvo.

A celebration of Ralph’s life will be held at A La Carte Catering in Canfield, Saturday, February 1, with family and close friends received for dinner from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. and open visitation from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project through woundedwarriorproject.org in Ralph’s name.

