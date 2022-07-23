WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph H. Marshall, 94, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Armstrong Memory Care in Warren.

Ralph was born June 9, 1928, in Royal Oak, Michigan, the son of the late Herbert and Odetta Monasso Marshall.

Ralph transferred with his company to Williamsport, Pennsylvania in 1958, then he and his wife, Helen, moved to Warren in 2018 to be closer to their daughter and son-in-law.

Ralph was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Bay City, Michigan.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, 755 Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron, stationed in Williams Bay, Wisconsin from 1950 to 1954.

He worked at Crawford Door Company for over 20 years and later worked for the Sears Roebuck Company at the Lycoming Mall from where he retired.

Mr. Marshall was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and volunteered his time for many years with the church’s bingo.

Ralph was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus.

Ralph leaves to cherish his memory, four daughters, Mary Marshall (Russell Dexter) of Wayland, Massachusetts, Margaret (John) Frith of Galeton, Pennsylvania, Theresa (Max) Shifflet of Cortland and Kathleen (Allen) Thoms of Page, Arizona; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Ralph will be sadly missed by his daughters, their families and all who knew and loved him.

His wife of 70 years, Helen Brickner Marshall, whom he married January 5, 1952, preceded him in death by four days. A grandson, Robert Marshall Machanic, also preceded Ralph in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. Robert Church, 4659 OH-46, Cortland to celebrate the lives of both Ralph and Helen.

The family is deeply indebted to the staff of Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living Facility for the professional and loving care they provided to both Ralph and Helen during the past four years.

The Marshall family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Ralph and Helen Marshall.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown. To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

