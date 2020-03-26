Ralph Earl Yingst, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Earl Yingst, 90, passed away Thursday morning, March 19, 2020, at his home at Park Vista Retirement Community.

Ralph was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania and was a son of the late William Paul and Gracia Remsberg Yingst.

Ralph lived his childhood and youth in Cleona, Pennsylvania and attended the Cleona Grammar School before graduating from Lebanon High School in 1947. He earned a B.A. degree from the University of Chicago before he served with the U.S. Army’s 160th Regiment in Korea during 1952. Ralph later earned a B.S. degree from Lebanon Valley College and a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, where he met his future wife, Helen Fitsko. They were married August 29, 1964, at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Ambridge, Pennsylvania.

Ralph served as a professor of chemistry at Johnstown College in Pennsylvania and then held the same position for 28 years at Youngstown State University.

He was of the Protestant faith and enjoyed the music of Bach, Beethoven and Brahms.

In recent years, he was a resident of Park Vista Retirement Community in Youngstown.

Ralph is survived by 13 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife and five brothers, Frank, Paul, William, Harold and Charles.

There are no calling hours and committal will take place at Economy Cemetery in Ambridge, where Ralph will be laid to rest next to his wife, Helen.

The Fitsko and Yingst families would like to thank the dedicated medical staff at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and the Ohio Living/Park Vista retirement community, for the excellent care Ralph received during the last four months of his life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Earl Yingst, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 27, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.