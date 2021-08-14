Ralph A. Ruggiero, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph A. Ruggiero, 79, of the city’s West Side, passed away Friday morning, August 13, 2021, at Beeghly Oaks after a battle with lung cancer.

Ralph was born July 27, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Mary Grainy Ruggiero and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1961 graduate of The Rayen School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

Mr. Ruggiero worked for Wean United for 19 years, up until the mill closed and then worked for Fred D’Amico, selling insurance and as a realtor, briefly.

Ralph was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown and of Argus Lodge No. 545 in Canfield.

He loved to fish and to play golf.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Kimberly (Robert) Cavucci of Youngstown; his former wife, Darlene Ruggiero of Youngstown; two brothers, Frank Ruggiero of Liberty Township and Auggie Ruggiero of Youngstown; three sisters, Antamelle Docompo of Youngstown, Janet (Joseph) Banko of Austintown and Christine Kelley of North Lima as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members

A son, Malcolm McDevitt; two infant children, Mary and Anthony; two brothers, Dominic and John Ruggiero and a sister, Philomena Ferraro, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

A funeral service and a Masonic service will follow at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.