AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rae J. Rogers, 83, passed away early Friday morning, January 14, 2022, at her home with family by her side.

Rae was born June 10, 1938 in Kentucky, coming to the Mahoning Valley in the 1950s.

She was a loving wife and mother, loved animals and enjoyed the time spent with family and friends. She will always be remembered by her loved ones as a very talented and generous lady.

Rae leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Philip J. Rogers, whom she married on November 18, 1972; three daughters, Debi (John) Springer of Upstate New York, Melanie L. Rogers of Austintown and Michele M. (Rick) Strack of Niles; four grandchildren, Marcus, Chelsea, Mykola and Ariana and her furry and feathered friends, Lieben, Pixie and Popeye.

Graveside services were held Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, Youngstown.

To send flowers to Rae’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 23 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.