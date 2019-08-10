Racquel Rock, New Middletown, Ohio – Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held on Saturday, August 10, for Racquel Rock, 84, who passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, August 7, 2019, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Racquel was born March 11, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James Vincent and Micheline Suskey Rock and was a lifelong area resident.

Racquel graduated from South High School in 1953 and attended Dana School of Music at Youngstown College.

Racquel loved the performing arts and was an accomplished musician, playing multiple instruments, including the accordion. She learned to dance at the age of two and began teaching at the age of 11 at her Youngstown home.

She later opened a dance studio with her sister, Jackie and The Rock Sisters Dance Studio was born. Later, Racquel continued the business in her own name as The Rickie Rock Dance Studio. Her studio was located in Youngstown, then Boardman and landed eventually in Canfield, where she made her home. She was particularly fond of ballet and taught baton twirling to the principal majorettes at the local high schools.

Outside of dance and music, Racquel enjoyed roller skating and swimming with Jackie as a youngster.

She was of the Catholic faith and was a former member of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown.

Racquel leaves to cherish her memory her eldest nephew, who she viewed as a brother, Jim Rock (Cathy, Vince) and many other nieces and nephews.

Two sisters, whom she would talk of often and fondly, Connie Hawley, who she called “Sister” and Jacqueline “Dicey” Shaffer, preceded her in death.

Interment took place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, Inc. in Youngstown.

Racquel was cared for by many kind nurses, aides, guardians and fellow residents, especially Carol and Darlene and her family wishes to thank each for their dedication and friendship.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.