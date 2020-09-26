Rachel L. Wilder, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rachel L. Wilder, 36, passed away unexpectedly late Sunday evening, September 20, 2020, at the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, after becoming ill at her home.

Rachel was born June 18, 1984, in Youngstown, a daughter of Leonard Wilder and Shirley Bell Moritz and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended Chaney High School and worked for McDonald’s, Dinesol and at YSU for several years.

Rachel enjoyed cooking and shopping and was known as a very creative person who enjoyed doing crafts and projects.

She is survived by her children, Briana, Maurice, Ariana, Adrian, RayQuan, DaVion, Avion, Rayonna, and ZyQuan; her mother, Shirley Moritz of Youngstown; two brothers, Ronald Moritz (Sandy Brajer) of Youngstown and David Wilder of Youngstown; three sisters, Angela Moritz (Robert Rainey) of Brookfield, Pamela (Brian) Alexi of Howland and April Wilder (Charles Foley) of Youngstown; her fiancé, Antwane Robinson, with whom she shared her home; many nieces and nephews and many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard and two brothers, Kevin and Stephen Moritz.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown.

If attending the visitation, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines. To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Rachel and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Private funeral services for the immediate family will follow the calling hours at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, due to Rachel’s unexpected passing, her family asks that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by The Kinnick Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

