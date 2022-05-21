GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis D’Eramo DiCenzo, 93, formerly of Girard, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Manchester Commons, in Erie, with her loving family by her side.

Phyllis was born May 8, 1929, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Nick and Anna Frederick D’Eramo and lived in the Girard area most of her life.

She was a 1947 graduate of Girard High School.

She married Peter DiCenzo on February 5, 1948. They unfortunately divorced in 1982.

While raising her family, Phyllis worked at Wellman’s Insurance Agency and also worked for Hughes Hochadel Agency, where she earned her insurance license. She later retired from Taylor McKenna Agency when she was 80 years old.

Phyllis continued working many different small jobs after her retirement, which included Diamond’s Restaurant, the bakery at Giant Eagle and she was a care giver to Helen Mandel until her passing.

Mrs. DiCenzo was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Brier Hill.

Phyllis enjoyed playing cards, watching horse racing, golfing, bowling and dancing but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Phyllis leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Charlene (Thomas) Rupert of Fairview, Pennsylvania; her son, Peter (Cindy) DiCenzo of Brownstown, Indana; four grandchildren, Erica Vargas, Andrea (Richard) Long, P.J. (Tille) DiCenzo and Nick (Jessica) DiCenzo; seven great-grandchildren, Alessandra Vargas, Jesse Vargas, Tyler Long, Ryan Long, Madeleine Morgan, Jamison DiCenzo and Emma DiCenzo and a brother Donald D’Eramo of Girard

A granddaughter, Andrea Morgan and three brothers, Anthony, Joseph and Nick “Tiny” D’Eramo, preceded Phyllis in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:00 – 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1155 Turin Street, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m.

Entombment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

