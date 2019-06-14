Phyllis Ann Balint Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Ann Balint, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away early Friday morning, June 14, 2019, at Beeghly Oaks in Boardman following a lengthy illness.

Phyllis was born March 20, 1934, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Sophie Paulishen Buttry and was a lifelong area resident.

Phyllis attended East High School and worked at Pilgrim Aluminum / Louisiana Pacific, retiring after 30 years of loyal service.

Her husband of 52 years, Andrew M. Balint, whom she married June 1, 1957, passed away August 30, 2009.

Phyllis leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Helene Scardina of Boardman, with whom she made her home and Betty (Harry) Copp of Campbell and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Balint will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband, a brother, Albert Buttry, preceded Phyllis in death.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 17, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Entombment will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, where Phyllis will be laid to rest next to her husband.