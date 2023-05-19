YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip Oscar Ostanock, 67 of Warwick, Rhode Island, formerly of Youngstown, passed away early Sunday morning, May 14, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering a heart attack while visiting family.

Phillip was born April 24, 1956, in Youngstown, a son of the late Stephan and Frances Anderson Ostanock and moved to California in the mid 1980s where he met his future wife, Elayne and moved to Rhode Island in 1998.

He was a 1974 graduate of Chaney High School and after graduation, Phillip joined the Army Reserves. He attended college in both California and Delaware.

While in Youngstown, Phillip worked for United States Steel Ohio Works. Phillip worked for Raychem in California and sold intellectual properties for Minesoft before he retired. Phillip also worked as a tax preparer for all of his adult life.

Phillip will always be remembered as a kind, considerate and compassionate man. He enjoyed traveling, listening to music, cooking, bike riding, camping and other outdoor activities.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 30 years, Elayne Terranova Ostanock whom he married September 19, 1992; two brothers, Stephan (Shirley) Ostanock of Camarillo, California and Michael Ostanock of Amherst; a sister, Mary Frances Baun of Boardman; nieces and nephews, Christy, Michael, Allison, Justin and Jessica; many extended family members and his beloved cat, Callie.

Phillip will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A brother, Joseph Ostanock preceded Phillip in death.

Funeral services will be held in Rhode Island and Phillip will be laid to rest at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

A celebration of life service for Phillip will be held in Youngstown at a future date.

Local arrangements by Kinnick Funeral Home.

