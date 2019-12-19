Phillip Anthony Lewis Cardelein, Woodsfield, Ohio

WOODSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip Anthony Lewis Cardelein, 87, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019, at Arbors at Woodsfield Nursing Home after a long and fulfilling life.

Phillip was born June 16, 1932, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Philip L. Cardelein and Marietta “Mary” Nardozzi Cardelein and came to Youngstown with his family as a child.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1951 and proudly served his country during the Korean War as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. Phillip served from December of 1952 to December of 1954 and was a Medic at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Cardelein retired after 30 years as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

He was a member of the honor guard for many years at ITAM Post No. 3 and was a member of the Korean War Veterans.

Phillip married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Irene Belosic, on June 27, 1953 and the couple shared 63 happy years together, until Irene passed away March 30, 2017.

Phillip is survived by two sons, James (Dawn) Cardelein of Leetonia and Gary (Kari) Cardelein of Paden City, West Virginia; grandchildren, Daniel (Jessica) Cardelein, Diedre (Joe) Bradford, Jessica (Shane) Cardelein, Sean (Nicki) Gaither, Justin Gaither and Kira; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Kaydyn Cardelein, Crue Twyford and Haley and Hanna Gaither; sisters, Amelia Pesut, Nancy Sheronovich, Sue Slovkovsky and Carmel (Don)Thornton and many nieces and nephews.

Phillip was preceded in death by a sister, Rose (Gene) McKula and by brothers-in-law, Dan Pesut, Steve Sheronovich and Robert Slovkovsky.

A memorial service celebrating Phillip’s life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Committal will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Phillip will be laid to rest with his wife.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.