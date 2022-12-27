YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Philip Faiola, Jr., 89, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Friday afternoon, December 23, 2022, at Omni Manor in Youngstown.

Philip was born October 21, 1933, in Campbell, a son of Italian immigrants, the late Filippo “Philip” Faiola, Sr., and Maria Giovanna “Jennie” DeSanto Faiola, and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube/LTV Steel for many years.

Mr. Faiola was very proud of his Italian heritage and grew up with a very strong sense of Italian identity which he passed along to his children and grandchildren.

A kind, caring, funny, loving and genuinely goofy man, Phil never had a bad thing to say about anyone.

Phil was a dedicated and avid baseball fan and enjoyed collecting baseball cards. He also collected stamps, loved dogs and enjoyed playing golf. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his two sons, Phillip (Juli) Faiola, III of Springfield, Virginia, and Charles (Patty) Faiola of Niles; his daughter, Jennie Lynn Faiola of Youngstown; seven grandchildren, Balinda Faiola, Chris Faiola, Lauren Faiola, Ryan Faiola, David Faiola, Jessica Faiola and Amanda Faiola, and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Philip will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His wife and soul mate of 41 years, Jacqueline “Jackie” Ward Faiola, whom he married November 30, 1957, and lovingly cared for throughout their marriage, passed away February 28, 1999.

Three brothers, Joseph, John and Michael Faiola, and three sisters, Adeline Pannunzio, Laura Frazzini and Angeline Santarelli, also preceded Philip in death.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 2 p.m.

