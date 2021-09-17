Peter S. Larkin, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter S. Larkin, 61, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, September 15, 2021, at his home of natural causes.

Peter was born January 12, 1960, in Dallas, Texas, a son of John James “Jack” Larkin and Mary Crouse Larkin and came to the Youngstown area from Pennsylvania after graduating high school.

He was a proud 1978 graduate of Perkiomen Prep School in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, where he played on the basketball team. He later graduated from Youngstown State University where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering.

Pete worked in engineering for Shenango Steel Erectors in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and for Amthor Steel in Youngstown.

He enjoyed playing golf, playing softball in the Saxon Club Sunday League, fishing with his friend, Rick and skiing in various places around the country. Most of all, Pete enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Pete was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Mr. Larkin leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Alyssa (Chad) DeAngelo of Boardman and Julie (Dylan) Ciolino of Austintown; two grandchildren, Dominic and Delaney DeAngelo; his mother, Mary Larkin of Allentown, Pennsylvania; a brother, David Larkin of Tucson, Arizona; a sister, Deborah (Mark) Rizzetto of Chicago; a nephew and Godson, Blair Rizzetto (fiancée, Caitlyn) of Jersey City, New Jersey; a niece, Brooke Rizzetto of Salt Lake City, Utah; his former wife, Kathy Dyer Larkin Cook of Austintown; many extended family members and many friends.

Pete will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

His father, Jack and grandparents, J.J. Jr. and Mary Larkin and Walter and Mary Crouse, preceded Pete in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Pete’s family requests that all mourners please wear masks or face coverings and to respect social distancing guidelines.

A celebration of Pete’s life for close family will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pete’s name to Perkiomen Prep School, through https://www.perkiomen.org/giving.

