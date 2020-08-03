Peter Rapovy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Rapovy, 96, passed away peacefully from natural causes early Thursday evening, July 30, 2020, and his son’s home in Struthers.

Peter was born May 19, 1924, in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Tekla Soroka Rapovy and he lived his life in this area.

Pete graduated from The Rayen School and proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He worked for Conrail for many years, and retired from there after a long career with the railroad.

Mr. Rapovy was a longtime, active member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown, where he volunteered at the parish’s annual festival and with the pyrohy and kolachi fundraisers.

Pete enjoyed being a handyman and “tinkering with everything.”

Pete is survived by four sons, Michael R. (Denise) Rapovy of Austintown, Robert P. Rapovy of Austintown, Peter J. (Lori) Rapovy of Youngstown and Joseph (Kelley) Rapovy of Struthers; six grandchildren, Dr. Shannon (Stanford) Lange, Michael Rapovy, Jr., Taylor Rapovy, Tiffany Rapovy, Heather Rapovy and Ciana Parrilla (Mark Fabian, Jr.) and three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Cylus and Emery Jane.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Muriel Kerbata Rapovy, who passed away November 26, 2014. Two brothers, John and Stephen Rapovy and two sisters, Ann Loychik and Mary Pavlisen, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. If attending, please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Mr. Rapovy and his family in your prayers.

Committal services with military honors will follow the church service and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Peter will be laid to rest next to his wife.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Pete’s family thanks the staff with Mercy Health Hospice of the Valley for the kindness shown and care given to Pete.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 4, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

