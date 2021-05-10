Peter Piergiovanni, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Piergiovanni, 99, formerly of Austintown, passed away peacefully Monday morning, May 3, 2021, at his home at Canfield Place.



Peter was born February 18, 1922, in Rillton, Pennsylvania and was a son of the late Daniel and Jennie Polato Piergiovanni.



Mr. Piergiovanni proudly served as a Sargent in the U.S. Army during World War II, participating in the Battle of The Bulge and earning a Silver Star.



After his honorable discharge from the military, he returned to the area and played in various golf and baseball leagues.



Peter worked for U.S. Steel at the Ohio Works for 35 years.



He was of the Catholic faith.



Peter’s beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Elizabeth Breddemann Piergiovanni, whom he married July 24, 1948, passed away February 22, 2018.



Peter leaves a half-brother, Daniel Piergiovanni of Youngstown; two nephews, Jerry (Linda) Piergiovanni of Columbus and Dale (Jeri) Piergiovanni of Port St. Joe, Florida and many extended family members including, John (Debbe) Lallo of Ft. Myers, Florida and Peter Lallo, also of Fort Myers.



Besides his wife, four brothers, Clement, John, Augie and Henry Piergiovanni and a half-sister, Elsie Seleh, are deceased.



There are no calling hours but a public graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown. The service will be livestreamed through the funeral home website (Please click here to view the video tribute) and will be available approximately 30 minutes before the service begins. To those unable to attend in person, or view the service online, please keep Peter and his family in your thoughts and prayers.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.