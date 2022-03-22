YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Nagy, 91, passed away peacefully Monday morning, March 21, 2022 at his home after a long and fulfilling life.

Peter was born September 21, 1930 in Youngstown, a son of the late Peter and Zofie Batary Nagy and was a lifelong area resident.

He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1947 to 1951.

Pete worked as a laborer at US Steel Ohio Works for seven years and then began his 31 year career with the United States Postal Service as a clerk and retired in 1989. After his retirement, he enjoyed walking in Mill Creek Park every morning where he would greet others with a friendly “hi” or “hello”.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 301 and the Postal Clerks Union 443.

Pete was proud of his Hungarian Heritage and was raised as a member of the American Hungarian Reformed Church. For the past 40 years, however, he attended the 7:00 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Christine Church.

Mr. Nagy enjoyed reading the Bible and also enjoyed bowling. He received a longevity award for his many years of dedication to the sport.

Pete will always be remembered as a man with admirable qualities, quick wit and his willingness to help others in need.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Teresa Lord (Tim Sheppa) of Austintown; his grandson, Michael (Trisha) Lord of Columbia, South Carolina, whom he had a special relationship with and always enjoyed being with. They especially enjoyed cooking Hungarian bacon over the fire. Pete also leaves three great grandchildren, Ayla, Alex, and Anoura Lord; several nieces and nephews including Susan Nagy of Virginia whose special steel mill artwork he admired and many extended family members.

His wife, Loretta Vidis Nagy, whom he married in 1953 passed away in 1985. A son, Peter J. Nagy, two brothers, Alex and Steve Nagy and a sister Sophie Takach also preceded Pete in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd, Youngstown. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown where Pete will be laid to rest next to his wife.

