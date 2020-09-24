Pauline Sulak Nachim, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Sulak Nachim, 91, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020, in the comfort of her home.

Pauline was born July 20, 1929, in Campbell and was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Sulak.

She was raised in Campbell, was a 1946 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and came to Youngstown after her marriage in 1955.

Pauline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who also worked various jobs in various industries outside the home. The job she was most proud of was cleaning Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Youngstown, where she originally belonged.

She spent her last 20 years, her “retirement years,” living quietly in her home.

Mrs. Nachim was a member of St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church in Austintown.

Pauline leaves four children, Janice Taylor, Patricia Kelsey, Joseph (Mary Beth) Nachim and Paul Nachim; six grandchildren; two sisters, Amelia Parimucha and Helen (Mike) Esposito and several nieces and nephews.

Pauline’s husband, Terrence Nachim, whom she married January 15, 1955, passed away February 15, 1972.

Two sisters, Stephanie Martin and Ann Soroka, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 28, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a prayer service will take place at 5:00 p.m., family and friends may also call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church, at the northeast corner of Kirk and Raccoon Roads in Austintown, where a funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m.

If attending the visitation or service, please follow all current health protocols and guidelines.

To those who cannot attend, or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Pauline and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown following the church service, where Pauline will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Arrangements handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

