Paula Matasic, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula Matasic, 54, passed away Friday afternoon, September 27, 2019, at Hospice House after a lengthy illness.

Paula was born March 14, 1965, in Youngstown and was the daughter of Thomas J. and Mary Ann Kucyr Matasic.

She was a 1983 graduate of Fitch High School and lived her life in this area.

She was cook at Denny’s Restaurant in Austintown and loved life, her flowers and her animals.

Paula will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She leaves her parents of Austintown; her sister, Patricia Stevenson of Austintown and her nephew, Seth Stevenson of Austintown.

There will be no calling hours and private services will be held at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Paula’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

