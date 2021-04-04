Paula L. Sopkovich, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula L. Sopkovich, 56, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, April 2, 2021 at Hospice House surrounded by the love of her family.

Paula was born May 7, 1964, in Youngstown and was a daughter of Joseph Yannerella and Linda Lukanec Yannerella. Raised in Youngstown, she was a 1982 graduate of Chaney High School and was a lifelong Mahoning Valley resident.

Paula was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family. She worked outside the home for Sparkle Market in Cornersburg as a bakery manager and then worked for 10 years for Nemenz IGA in Canfield and the Nemenz Save-A-Lot in the Boardman Plaza.

Family was very important to Paula. She enjoyed vacationing at the beach with family, cooking for her family, and spending time with them. She especially liked organizing special events and celebrations that included her family and friends.

Mrs. Sopkovich was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown.

She leaves her husband of 34 years, Dennis J. Sopkovich, whom she married September 6, 1986; four children, Justin J. Sopkovich, Jordan J. (Kristen) Sopkovich and Joshua J. Sopkovich, each of Canfield, and Jessica J. (Andrew) Decker of Russell, Pennsylvania; her mother, Linda Diamond of Canfield; a granddaughter, Arya, who affectionately called her “gramgram” and another grandchild on the way; two brothers, Joseph (Michelle) Yannerella of Cleveland and Louis (Patricia) Yannerella of Austintown; a sister, Deanna (Dr. Thomas) Kupec of Canfield; several nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

Paula’s father, Joseph Yannerella and her stepfather, Raymond Diamond, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Family and friends are also welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at St. Christine Church on South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family or attending the Mass. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Paula and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorial contributions be made to Paula’s family in care of the funeral home, to help with final expenses.

