MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula J. Chovan, 47, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 16, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Paula was born January 6, 1974 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul and Patricia Kadvan Loswego and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1992 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and later attended MTC Police Academy in Niles.

Paula worked as a police officer with McDonald Village Police Department and then worked as a dispatcher with Trumbull County 911 for almost 30 years.

Mrs. Chovan greatly enjoyed hosting family gatherings, going on trips, taking photos and drawing. She also loved animals and would often rescue animals in need. Most of all, Paula enjoyed watching and playing with her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of ten years, Andrew M. Chovan, whom she married September 10, 2011; two daughters, Hevynn R. Carson of Austintown and Hannah P. Carson (fiancé, Joshua) of McDonald; her mother, Patricia Loswego of Austintown; four grandchildren, Chase McCoy, Carter Chovan, William Chovan and Levi Nail; a granddaughter Quinnley Olson “on the way”; two brothers, David (Sandra) Loswego and Matthew Loswego both of Austintown; two stepchildren, Brandon A. (Kelli) Chovan of Austintown and Jacob M. (Kayla) Chovan of Cortland and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Paula will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her father, Paul Loswego, and an uncle, Richard Bundy, preceded Paula in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 6:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.