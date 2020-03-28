Paul “Tom” Harris, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul “Tom” Harris, Sr., 78, passed away at his home Wednesday afternoon, March 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born May 29, 1941, in Ellamore, West Virginia, and was the son of the late William and Anna C. Harris.

He was a railroad engineer for 38 years, retiring in 2001 from Norfolk Southern.

Tom coached youth baseball for 25 years. He began his coaching career with the Italian Bakery team of the M.A.B.C. Little League in Youngstown and then coached McGuffey Center in the Babe Ruth League. For the last 15 years of his coaching career, Tom coached Fabulous Goldsteins of the Class B Baseball League.

During his coaching career, Tom’s teams won multiple league championships and he had several state championship teams. Tom’s biggest coaching thrill came when he led the M.A.B.C. All-Stars to the 1977 Little League World Series. That team is still the only local team to appear in the Little League World Series. In 1983, Tom helped coach the first Class B team from the area to appear in the Connie Mac World Series in Fannington, New Mexico.

Tom’s most treasured moments, were spending time with and vacationing with his family, a family that he was so proud of.

In retirement, Tom received the most enjoyment from his grandkids. He never missed any of their sporting events or activities.

An avid golfer, Tom golfed several days a week with his son, grandson and friends and he loved nothing more than a good skins game. He also loved to watch his Ohio sports teams play, including the Buckeyes, the Browns, the Indians and the Cavaliers.

Tom is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janet; his son, Paul, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Jennifer; his grandchildren, Paul and Alexis (Trevor O’Rourke); brothers, John Harris and Bill (Sue) Harris of Youngstown; sisters, Christine Vanpelt, Cindy (Scott) Louderback and Karen Kerns, all of West Virginia; sisters-in-law, Becky Harris and Cathy Harris; a very special sister-in-law, Dee LaPresta; niece, Debbie White and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides his parents, sisters, Catherine McCarthy, Barbara Harris, and Cheryl Harris, preceded him in death.

Tom’s family sincerely thanks the doctors and the entire staff at Select Specialties Hospital in Boardman, and Dr. Duran and Nurse Rita, from Akeso Hospice, for all of the care provided.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

