Paul R. Plunkett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul R. Plunkett, 84, of the city’s west side, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Hospice House following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Paul was born July 8, 1935, in rural Chest Springs, Pennsylvania, one of 12 children born to the late Leo and Alice Goodrum Plunkett.

At age 14, Paul left home and school to work on a dairy farm to help his family. At age 18, he and his brothers left Pennsylvania for work in the Youngstown steel mills.

In Ohio, Mr. Plunkett also worked for McKelvey’s Department store as a furniture deliveryman when he realized he had a talent for furniture restoration and he began to teach himself with damaged tabletops the store threw out. Laid off from McKelvey’s, he started his own business, Plunkett Furniture Refinishing & Repair, which he owned and operated for 46 years.

Paul was always ready with a story or a joke and constantly made people laugh. He talked to everyone, strangers and friends alike, and strangers became friends.

An amazing father and grandfather, he was supportive of both his children and his grandchildren with financial and emotional support, and was ready to spring into action with hands-on help at a moment’s notice.

A man who loved to travel, he would often take his young family coast-to-coast in a camping trailer to visit many places in America, and his love of camping and fishing continued after his daughters left home. He and his wife also traveled to Europe several times, visiting at least six foreign countries and also enjoyed a number of Caribbean cruises.

Old car enthusiasts, Paul and his wife owned a 1930 Model A Ford and the couple was very active in the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club and Five Points Model A Club.

He was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

Paul could fix anything; a table, a chair, even a broken heart and he leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, the love of his life, Mary Ann Slanina Plunkett, whom he married September 29, 1956; two daughters, Monica A. Plunkett of Cleveland Heights and Cheryl A. (Ken) Mikula of Strongsville; two grandchildren, Gunnar and Haley Mikula; siblings, Janet Stewart, Patricia Harpster, Peggy (Bernard) Bender, and Donald and Jack Plunkett; and many nieces and nephews.

Siblings, James Plunkett, Rita Diehl, Evelyn Diehl, Betty Yoder, Robert Plunkett, and Jean Peters, preceded Paul in death.

Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday, January 20, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Family and friends may also call from 12p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, at the funeral home, where a funeral service will take place at 1 p.m.

Committal services will follow the funeral home service, and will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Paul’s family thanks the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club, which raised money for Hospice of the Valley, which provided support to Paul in his final days with his battle with pancreatic cancer.

To send flowers to Paul’s family, please visit our floral section.