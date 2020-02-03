Paul James Markovsky, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Markovsky, 91, passed peacefully into Heaven Saturday afternoon, February 1, 2020, departing this earthly life from St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Paul was born July 15, 1928, in Mineral Ridge and was a son of the late Demetri “Michael” Markovsky and Anna Borsuk Markovsky.

A lifelong resident of Austintown, he was raised and lived a full life there, modest in material wants but rich in life’s most important treasures: a loving family, caring friends and neighbors and a longtime vocation as a barber, which he loved and continued until he was 86 years young.

His life spanned many chapters. Paul’s younger years were spent as a student-athlete at Austintown Fitch High School and later as an Army soldier in the Korean War.

He later met the love of his life, Dolores “Dee” Marchetti, to whom he was married for over 50 years and is now with eternally. Together, Paul and Dee were active in the community, most notably as volunteers for the local Pony League.

Paul was a terrific judge of character and had a knack for understanding people. He carried himself through this life with authenticity, a wonderful sense of humor, wisdom, courage, street smarts and compassion. He will be terribly missed and forever loved.

Mr. Markovsky leaves his children, Paul Markovsky of Austintown and Denise Markovsky Henry of Stow; grandchildren, Paige Henry, Matthew Henry and Nicholas Markovsky; great-grandson, Dominic Markovsky; his brother, Mike Markovsky and sister-in-law, Lillian Markovsky of Wyoming; several nieces and nephews and several dear friends, including Nip West.

Besides his wife and parents, Paul was preceded in death by siblings, Louise Miller, Stella Cupan, and James, John, Walter and George Markovsky.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N Meridian Road, where funeral services will take place at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Paul’s family suggests donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.

