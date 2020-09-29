Paul J. Loswego, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul J. Loswego, 73, passed away early Sunday evening, September 27, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

Paul was born April 22, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of the late Alex and Elizabeth Melia Loswego, and lived his life in this area.

He was a 1965 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and later earned a bachelors degree in accounting from ITT Technical Institute.

Paul worked for 52 years for Youngstown Steel Door and retired in 2017.

He was a member of New Road Church in Austintown (the former First Free Will Baptist Church).

Paul enjoyed fishing, collecting Elvis memorabilia, stamp-collecting and visiting casinos. Most importantly, he loved the time he spent with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Kadvan Loswego, whom he married June 14, 1969; three children, David (Sandra) Loswego of Austintown, Paula (Andrew) Chovan of McDonald and Matthew Loswego of Austintown; six grandchildren, Alora Mary, Zachary, Brandon (Kelli), Jacob (Kayla), Hevynn and Hannah; three great-grandchildren, Elissia, Chase and Carter; his twin brother, Richard (Rhoda) Loswego of Riverside, California and a sister, Kathy (John) Smith of Fontana, California.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown and services will take place at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Octobeer 2, at the funeral home.

Please follow all current social distancing guidelines and health protocols when paying respects to the family and attending the service. To those who cannot attend the visitation or service, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Paul and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Committal services will follow the funeral home service, and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the funeral home to help with Paul’s final expenses.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

