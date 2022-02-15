YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul F. Tobis, 89, of the city’s west side, passed away Friday morning, February 11, 2022, at Hospice House following a brief illness.

Paul was born July 8, 1932, in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Elizabeth Yanecko Tobis and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1954.

Mr. Tobis worked at U.S. Steel – Ohio Works as a craneman for 30 years, retiring when the mill closed in 1980.

Mr. Tobis was a devout, long-time, member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

He enjoyed bowling, fishing, watching sports, playing bingo and listening to Polka music. Most of all, Paul enjoyed the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters, Cindy (Albert) Weiser of Boardman and Carla (Anthony) DeCarlo of Centerville, Virginia; five grandchildren, Brian (Catherine) Weiser, Kevin (Taylor) Weiser, Michael (Elizabeth) Weiser, Amanda DeCarlo and Christopher DeCarlo; six great-grandchildren, Logan, Lainey, Lincoln, Connor, Patrick and Frederick; a sister, Helen Kacik of Youngstown and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

His wife, Nancy L. Anzivino Tobis, whom he married November 12, 1955, passed away June 9, 1997.

A grandson, Allan Weiser and a brother-in-law, Michael Kacik also preceded Paul in death.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. Brendan Church 2800 Oakwood Ave., Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Paul will be laid to rest next to his wife.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kinnick Funeral Home.

