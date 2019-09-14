Paul E. McCourt, Jr., Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul E. McCourt, Jr., 69, passed away Thursday morning, September, 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, with his loving wife, Valerie; two sons, Isaac Cunningham and Michael McCourt; daughter, Jackie Squibbs and daughter-in-law, Ashley McCourt, by his side

Paul was born July 28, 1950, in Grafton, West Virginia, a son of the late Paul E., Sr. and Martha June Lake McCourt and came to this area with his family as a child.

He was a 1968 graduate of Western Reserve High School and proudly served in the United States Army as a heavy machine mechanic and welder.

Paul worked as an oilfield truck driver with Prop Logistics and Cobra Transport and he also trained new drivers.

Paul loved driving and greatly enjoyed the freedom of the open road.

He attended Journey Christian Church.

Mr. McCourt was a very proud military veteran and greatly loved his country. He was an avid fan of Cleveland sports, and enjoyed fishing, boating, skiing and woodworking with antiques. Most of all, Paul greatly enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Paul also leaves to cherish his memory his three daughters, Melissa Alguire, Cassandra McCourt and Charlene Goings; 15 grandchildren and two sisters, Sharon (Joe) Rinko of Mineral Ridge and Sandra (John) Prinkey of Niles.

Paul will be truly and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Girard, where a memorial service will take place at 5:15 p.m.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 16