Paul A. Zarlengo, Sr., Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Zarlengo Sr., 71, formerly of Youngstown, passed away unexpectedly late Tuesday evening, July 6, 2021, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey of natural causes while visiting his daughter.

Paul was born November 19, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Elvira Palmer Zarlengo, and lived his life this area.

Mr. Zarlengo was a 1967 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and worked for Youngstown Steel Door and for TAMCO Distributors.

Paul was a proud life member of the NRA and enjoyed going to the shooting range. He enjoyed his trips to New Jersey, spending time with his family and he loved and adored his granddaughters, who were his “princesses.”

Paul’s wife of over 40 years, Jeannette Mirto Zarlengo, whom he married in 1970, passed away in 2011.

Paul leaves his daughter, Lisa (Dennis) Galvez Zarlengo of East Brunswick, New Jersey; his son, Paul A. Zarlengo, Jr. of Girard and two granddaughters, Kaiya (Tim Thomas) McCabe and Jamie (Jared) Ireland.

Besides his wife, a brother, Donald Zarlingo and a sister, Beatrice Green, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 17, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Committal will follow the funeral home service and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, due to Paul’s unexpected passing, please make memorial contributions to his family to help with final expenses.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.