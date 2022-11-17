BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Resch, 92, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, November 7, 2022, at his home.

Paul was born November 25, 1929, in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul G. and Eleanor Lavin Resch and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1946 graduate of Ursuline High School and subsequently served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

Paul worked as a meat cutter for 30 years at various local supermarkets and more recently was a custodian at International Towers before he retired.

Mr. Resch was a member of St. Brendan Church.

Paul will always be remembered by his loved ones for “just putzin around” and cheering for his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. He was also an amateur radio operator with the 20/9 Club N8GKE.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 33 years, Patricia Cecko Rauzan Resch, whom he married September 9, 1989; two daughters, Lora (David) McNutt of Boardman and Linda (James) Crissman of Struthers; a son, Kurt Resch of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Ashley, Joshua and Gregory; five great-grandchildren; two stepdaughters, Julie Rauzan of North Lima and Andrea (Chuck) Raleigh of Pittsburgh; three stepgrandchildren and his furry friend, Daisy.

His first wife, Doris Wylam; his second wife, MaryLou Donley, his brother, James B. Resch and his sister, Patricia A. Kester, preceded him in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

In lieu of flowers, Paul’s family suggests memorial contributions be made in Paul’s name to the donor’s favorite charity.