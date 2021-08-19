Paul A. McCormick, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. McCormick, 76, passed away late Monday morning, August 16, 2021, at his home after a battle with cardiovascular disease.

Paul was born October 23, 1944, in Youngstown, a son of the late Fred and Edith Richards McCormick, and he lived his life in this area.

He attended East High School and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

Paul worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube at both the Brier Hills Works and at the Campbell Works. Paul also worked for a time as a security guard.

Mr. McCormick was a member of Bible Baptist Temple in Campbell.

Paul loved to fish and he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 53 years, Katherine Adams McCormick, whom he married May 18, 1968; three children, Tracy (Frank) Carswell of Hubbard, Paul A. Jr. (Carol) McCormick of Boardman, and Shannon (Victor) Barish of Youngstown; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Three brothers, Frederick, James, and Forrest McCormick, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 20, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd. in Youngstown, where a memorial service will take place at 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paul’s family, in person at the funeral home, or online through kinnickfuneralhome.com, to help with final expenses.