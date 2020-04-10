Patrick York, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick “Pat” York, 91, of Omni West Assisted Living and formerly of Austintown, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020, at Hospice House.

Patrick was born March 4, 1929, in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Lucy Nard York, and lived in the Mahoning Valley for most of his life.

Pat was a graduate of South High School and proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He worked as an electrician with Ohio Edison for 40-plus years and was one of nine workers recognized from Youngstown Substation Construction for 28 or more years of service without a lost-time accident.

Pat enjoyed bowling, playing cards, poker, western movies, “playing the ponies” at Mountaineer Racetrack Resort & Casino and his daughter Suzanne’s, pasta and pizzelles. He will always be remembered as a good husband, father, grandfather, papa, brother, uncle and friend.

Patrick was of the Catholic faith.

He leaves two daughters, Suzanne (John) McCabe and Dianne Hahn, both of Austintown; a son, Patrick (Nancy) York of Canfield; five grandchildren, Marc (Sara) McCabe, Tom (Emily) Hahn, Cole (Kellie) Hahn, Natalie York and Patrick York; a great-granddaughter, Nina McCabe and a sister, Helen Giordano of Canfield. Pat also leaves his extended family, Lori and Dr. Martin Escobar and their children, Lauren Keller, Martine Escobar and Isabella Escobar, who affectionately called him “papa.”

His wife, Barbara Zatchok York, whom he married June 13, 1959, passed away November 24, 1986. Nine siblings, Jimmy, Bill, Joseph, Hank, Ray, Mary and three infants, are also deceased.

A private funeral service will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens where Patrick will be laid to rest next to his wife.

A public celebration of Pat’s life will be held at a later date.

An announcement will be posted on the Kinnick Funeral Home website when the date, time and place of the celebration has been determined.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 13, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.