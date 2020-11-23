Patricia Morrow, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Pat” Morrow, 84, passed away Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.



Patricia was born December 17, 1935, in Warren, a daughter of the late Richmond and Margaret Nangle Bacon and was a lifelong area resident.



She was a graduate of St. Mary High School in Warren and later graduated from Choffin School of Nursing.

Pat worked as a nurse for many years, retiring from Omni Manor Nursing Home in Youngstown.



Mrs. Morrow was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown.



Pat and her husband, Dave, spent their retirement years split between Vero Beach, Florida, Geneva-on-the-Lake and at home in Austintown.



Pat is survived by four children, David (Roxann) Morrow of Austintown, Cathy (Mike) Bobal of Vero Beach, Kelly (Matt) Savon of Austintown and Michael (Carrie) Morrow of Canfield; six grandchildren, Nicole and Christy Morrow of Austintown, Mathew and Mark Savon of Austintown and Michael and Ross Morrow of Canfield; five great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Maddie Chine and Allie, Jason and Mason Gries, all of Austintown; several nieces, nephews and several extended family members.



Her husband of nearly 55 years, David L. Morrow, whom she married September 22, 1956, passed away August 29, 2011. In-laws, Andy and Ioleen Morrow; brothers, Robert and Richard Bacon and sisters, Mary DiTunno and Anita Yauger; preceded Pat in death.



Due to the current virus pandemic private services only will be held.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, November 25, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown and private interment will follow the Mass and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where Pat will be laid to rest next to her husband.



Please remember Pat and her family in your thoughts and prayers.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Girard.

