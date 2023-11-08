YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia M. “Patty” Hames, 86, of the city’s west side, passed away Monday afternoon, November 6, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family by her side.

Patricia who was affectionately known as “Patty” was born October 1, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Mary Sostaric Parent and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a member of the first graduating class at the new Chaney High School in 1955.

In her younger days, Patty worked as a car-hop at El Rio Restaurant where she met the love of her life, Richard Hames. Patty then dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Hames was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church where she was a member of the Rosary Society and the Golden Pillars.

Patty was also a member of the T.O.P.S Group and the S.T.A.R.S group.

She enjoyed watching television and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Guardians and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Patty also enjoyed visiting the casino and going out to eat. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and her “grandma breakfasts” which consisted of an ice cream sandwich.

Patty leaves to forever cherish her memory her daughter, Mary Lou (Mike) Sullivan of Youngstown; her son, Joseph (Christine) Hames of Ellsworth; eight grandchildren, Michael F. Sullivan, Mark Sullivan, Alexandra (Robert) Wilson, Ian (Becca) Hames, Heather Shinkle, Nicole Feaster, Amber Skiles and R.J. Haines; 12 great-grandchildren, Michael, Sean and Emily Sullivan, Grace and Ryan Hames, Zuko Wilson, Cash Skiles, Ella, Gavin, Langston, Dax and Rhett Shinkle; two nephews, David Parent and Andy Parent; a niece, Anna Marie (Barry) Ottney and many extended family members.

Patty will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 67 years, Richard J. Hames Sr., whom she married November 28, 1955, in Columbia, South Carolina, passed away June 7, 2023. Her son, Richard J. Hames Jr. and her brother, Theodore Parent also preceded Patty in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may gather again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the funeral home where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at St. Mary Parish Cemetery where Patty will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.



A television tribute will air Thursday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.