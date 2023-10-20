YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. Jones, 89, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, October 18, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

Patricia was born August 19, 1934, in Rome, New York, a daughter of the late George F. Sharpe Sr., and Alma E. Kaples Sharpe and came to the Youngstown area in 1955 after her marriage.

She worked at Kmart in Austintown for 29 years.

Patricia enjoyed reading, working puzzles on her iPad, watching sporting events, especially the Olympic games and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory her three sons, Jeffrey (Kelly) Jones of Youngstown, Chuck Jones of Florida and David A. Jones of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Dan) Boss, Bryan Jones, Sam Jones and Lukas Jones; two great grandchildren, Bryden and Brekin; two sisters, Harlene E. (Joseph.) Pawlikowski and Rachel E. Pawlikowski; her “grandpuppies” Kiffel, Jozie and Piper and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Patricia will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of 56 years, Charles E. Jones whom she married June 4, 1955 passed away November 7, 2011.

A son, Christopher J. Jones passed away in 2021. Ten siblings, Neil W. Sharpe, Iris Jeffrey, George F. Sharpe, Jr., Gerald F. Sharpe, Eleanor B. Raut, Lorraine A. Smith, Beverly A. Ceci, James C. Sharpe, Paul W. Sharpe and Peter M. Sharpe, and their spouses, Lawrence Jeffrey, Frances Sharpe, Francis Raut, John R. Smith, Alexander Ceci, Anna B. Sharpe, Sharon Sharpe and Frank Pawlikowski also preceded Patricia in death.

Per Patricia’s request there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

