YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia E. Smith, 82, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, April 8, 2022, at Hampton Woods.

Patricia was born August 20, 1939 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Howard and Laura Stern Williams and came to the Youngstown area as a young lady.

She was a graduate of Shanksville High School.

She worked at Eberth Catering and Gorant Candies while raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Smith was a member of St. Brendan Church in Youngstown.

She enjoyed visiting casinos, cooking, listening to country music, playing corn hole and spending time in Mill Creek Park. Most of all, Pat enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memory, five children, Jackie (Chris) Costanzo of Columbiana, John (Brenda) Smith of Canfield, Darlene (Mike) Donatelli of Lowellville, Daniel (Karey) Smith of Perrysburg and Barry (Andrea) Smith of Youngstown; 13 grandchildren, Christopher, Maria, Jason, Michael, Nicholas, Amanda, David, Bradley, Britnee, Noel, Taylor, Daniel and Mackenzie and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Her husband, John C. Smith, whom she married July 28, 1962, passed away January 1, 2007.

A granddaughter Megan, six brothers, Charles, Paul, Howard, Jr., Elwood, Kenneth and Richard Williams and two sisters, June Hamerick and Betty Huey, also preceded Patricia in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, and from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. at St. Brendan Church 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown, where Patricia will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Patricia’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Hampton Woods for their kindness shown and compassionate care given to Pat throughout her time there.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.