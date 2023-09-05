GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Courtney, 84, passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at Continuing Health Care in Niles with her family by her side.

Patricia was born December 23, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn Hricko Marks and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1956 graduate of Austintown Fitch Family and dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mrs. Courtney was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of a card club with some of her friends. Patricia also enjoyed working puzzle books and word search puzzles. Most of all, Patricia loved her family and greatly enjoyed the time she spent with them.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Nadine (Rick) Spencer of Alliance and Nicole Courtney of Girard; her grandchildren, Amber (Sam) Lemin and Samantha; two great grandchildren, Samuel, and Arabella Lemin; her sister, Evelyn Hicks of Niles; a sister-in-law, Tauyna Courtney of Girard and a brother-in-law, Phillip Courtney of Alliance.

Patricia will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband of nearly 50 years, Raymond Courtney, whom she married June 28, 1958, passed away April 1, 2008.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 222 S. State St., Girard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Friday, September 8, 2023, at St. Rose Church 48 E. Main St., Girard.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown where Patricia will be laid to rest beside her husband.

In lieu of flowers, Patricia’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Kinnick Funeral Home to help with final expenses.

