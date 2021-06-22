Patricia Ann “Pat” Theis Heini, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann “Pat” Theis Heini, 76, formerly of Austintown, passed peacefully into eternal life late Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, at Akron Select Specialty Hospital with her family by her side.

Pat was born July 7, 1944, in Youngstown and was the daughter of the late William Theis and Wilhelmina Eberth Theis. She lived most of her life in Austintown until moving to Cuyahoga Falls in 2013 to be closer to family.

She was a 1963 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family.

Additionally, Pat worked outside the home as a secretary for Stambaugh-Thompson in the Austintown Plaza and as a self-employed seamstress for Dotless Cleaners. She had also worked for The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities since 1977, and from where she retired as an administrative assistant.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sharon Center, Ohio and was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church in Austintown and of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Youngstown. She was also a member of the Saxon Club and of S.A.C.’s 5th Avenue, a social group of longtime friends.

Pat had a talent for crafting and loved to make items for family and friends. She also loved spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, band concerts, choir concerts and orchestra concerts.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Josef Heini, whom she married Nov. 28, 1964; her daughter, Patti (Tom) Morehouse of Cuyahoga Falls; her son, Joseph Christopher (Barb) Heini of Medina; five grandchildren, Thomas J. Morehouse, Jacob Morehouse, Jenna Heini, Christian Heini and Leah Heini; siblings, Carole Bixler of Niles, Jerry (Lyn) Theis of Ft. Myers, Florida and Pastor Joel Sr. (Joan) Theis of Austintown and many nieces and nephews.

A brother, Jeffrey Theis, is deceased.

Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m. with her brother, Pastor Joel Theis, officiating. Although pandemic health guidelines have been relaxed, please remain mindful when paying respects to the family or attending the service.

Interment will follow the funeral home service and will be at Brunstetter Cemetery in Austintown.

Memorial contributions be made in Pat’s name Bethel Assembly of God, 3807 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, OH 44515; or to the American Kidney Fund through https://www.kidneyfund.org and clicking on the “donate” tab.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.