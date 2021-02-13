Patricia Ann Hoover, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann “Patty” Hoover, 69, passed away early Tuesday morning, February 9, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a brief illness.

Patricia was born March 17, 1951, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Margaret Stilliana Eberts, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1969 graduate of Chaney High School and was a beloved and loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family. In her younger years, she was a secretary at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Mrs. Hoover was a longtime member of First Covenant Church in Boardman and enjoyed church activities.

Patty enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. What she truly enjoyed doing was sitting on her front porch working crossword puzzles, waving to neighbors and watching the world go by.

Patty leaves her husband, Gerald R. “Jerry” Hoover, whom she married March 30, 1974; her daughter, Allison Smith of Boardman; her son, Erick J. Hoover of Austintown; two grandchildren, Madalyn and Eli; a sister, Karen (Bill) French of Cape Coral, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic conditions, there will be no calling hours or services at this time, but a celebration of Patty’s life will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 14, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.