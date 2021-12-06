Patricia A. “Pat” Beach, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. “Pat” Beach, 86, passed away at her home Sunday morning, December 5, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Patricia was born May 15, 1935, in Pittsburgh, and was a daughter of the late Ella Mae and Mason Williams.

She was a 1953 graduate of South High School and was a loving wife, mother and homemaker.

Pat was also worked outside the home as an employee of Kmart for 10 years.

Pat enjoyed vacationing with her husband, friends and family throughout her life. She was an artist who spent her time painting beautiful pictures and painted an ornament that hung in the White House. She also enjoyed shopping and collecting trinkets.

Mrs. Beach was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 737 in Lake Milton, where she and her husband, Bob, loved to socialize.

Pat loved her family dearly and was proud to have a great abundance of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her beloved husband of over 59 years, Robert D. “Bob” Beach, whom she married April 6, 1953, passed away October 8, 2012.

Pat leaves her children, Robert D. Beach Jr. of Bazetta Township, Sandy Beach of Canfield, Randall (Lorraine) Beach of Salem and Wendy (Mark) Allison of Canfield; 11 grandchildren, Sarah (Jim) French, Tracy (Terry) Koomen, Gary Thompson, Jen (Kerry) Kuykendall, Melissa (Michael) Rossini, Bradley (Amber) Beach, Jimi Kulisz, Mark (Britney) Allison, Alicia (Nikunj) Patel, Jason Beach and Rodney (Jen) Beach; 23 great-grandchildren and a brother, Mason (Julie) Williams of El Sugundo, Calif.

She will be truly and sadly missed by all who loved her.

Besides her husband, a son Rodney Beach; a grandson, Dustin Beach; a sister, Jean and a brother-in-law, Howard Storey, are deceased.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the funeral home, where funeral services will follow at noon.

Committal services will take place following the funeral home services and will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Austintown, where Pat will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.



