Patricia A. Mraz Kelly Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Mraz Kelly, 72, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, June 16, 2019, at Park Center.

Patricia was born January 19, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael Joseph and Florence Repomonti Mraz, was raised in Campbell and lived in this area most of her life.

She was a 1964 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and worked for Packard Electric. She also worked at various restaurants, including The Tangier.

Patricia was a member of St. John The Baptist Church in Campbell and she loved her dog, Rainbow.

Patricia leaves her brother, Michael T. (Sandra) Mraz and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.