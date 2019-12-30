Patricia A. Kessler, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Kessler, 70, passed away Friday morning, December 20, 2019, at Ohio Living Lake Vista following a courageous battle with cancer.

Patricia was born July 27, 1949, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William and Margaret Breese Cornman and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1967 graduate of Girard High School and worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, where she photographed newborn babies for 15 years.

Patty was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

She loved her family immensely and her greatest joy that filled her heart were her two beautiful grandsons and Patty cherished every moment she spent with them.

Her husband, Dr. Edward Kessler, whom she married in 1984, passed away in 2008.

Patty leaves to cherish her memory her son, Eric (Angela) Neely of Howland; two grandsons, Eric and Evan Neely; a sister, Linda Cornman-Beil of Girard; a brother, Mark (Maryann) Cornman of Youngstown and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Mrs. Kessler will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her husband, a brother, William Cornman, preceded Patty in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 222 S. State Street, Girard, where a Celebration of Life service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

