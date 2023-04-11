AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Hrinko, 70, passed away peacefully, Monday afternoon, April 10, 2023, at Hospice House following a courageous four-year battle with cancer, with her loving family by her side.

Patricia was born May 17, 1952, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John Robert “Bob” and Ann Reagan LaCelle and was a lifelong area resident.

Patty was a1970 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Youngstown State University. She then attended the University of Akron where she earned a Master’s Degree in nursing.

Patricia worked for Northside Hospital in Youngstown for many years and was currently working for The Joint Commission.

Mrs. Hrinko was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

She enjoyed skiing, traveling and making memories with her family and friends.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 49 years, William Hrinko, whom she married March 24, 1974; her two sons, Bill (Alisha) Hrinko, Jr. of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Bradley (Mary) Hrinko of Divide, Colorado; two sisters, Joan (Karl) Mitchell of Austintown and Annette (Matt) Novosel of Austintown; a brother, Ken (Paula) LaCelle of Chandler, Arizona; six nephews, two nieces, many extended family members and many dear lifelong friends who were like family.

Two sisters, Janet Hofmeister and infant Linda LaCelle; a brother, Robert LaCelle and a nephew, Eric Hofmeister, preceded Patty in death.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where a funeral service will take place at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Patty’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

