YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Hagerty, 56, passed away unexpectedly, Monday evening, October 30, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident in the Teddy Foltz Memorial Charity Motorcycle Ride.

Patricia, who was affectionately known as “Patty” or “Patty Ann” was born December 18, 1966, in Youngstown, the daughter of Don Smith and the late Cathy Tarr Deuley and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1984 graduate of Chaney High School and worked at The Hub in downtown Youngstown and also worked for 23 years at The Landmark Restaurant and Bakery on Meridian Road.

Patty Ann loved animals, riding with her husband on his motorcycle, watching home improvement shows, visiting the casino and visiting Geneva On The Lake. Patty Ann loved her family most of all and she especially cherished the time she spent with her grand babies.

Patty Ann leaves to forever cherish her memory, her husband of 11 years, Harold Hagerty III, whom she married May 18, 2012; her two children, Carla (Cheyenne) Paris of Youngstown and Ronald Paris of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Everly and Kinsley; her brother, John Smith of Youngstown; her step-father, Terry Deuley of Youngstown; her cousins, Suzie and Cheryl (her getaway drivers) of Youngstown; her beloved “fur babies” Max, Honey, Smokey and Lulu and many extended family members and many friends.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Kinnick Funeral Home 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown where a celebration of life service will take place at 4:00 p.m.

Due to Patty’s sudden passing, her family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.