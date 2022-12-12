CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Deak, 82, passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family by her side.

Patricia was born March 9, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank DelGenio and Ann Volsko DelGenio and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1958 graduate of Girard High School and subsequently attended Youngstown State University where she earned a business degree.

At the age of 16, Pat started working for the G.M. McKelvey Company where she was a Jingle Bell associate. Following graduation, she worked for General Fireproofing Company in the Purchasing Department and then worked for Albee Homes, Inc., while raising her family. In 1970, Pat started working for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield as an auditor and was later promoted to Supervisor of Claims Payment and then becoming a quality auditor, a position she held until her retirement in 2007. After retiring, Patricia went to work for Community Home Medical in the Accounts Receivable Department and also worked for the Austintown Local Schools as a para pro.

Patricia was an active member of St. Christine Church and served on several ministries within the church. She was a Team Leader for the Sunday Bereavement Ministry, a Greeter at Sunday Mass and also assisted with the Homebound Ministry and Liturgy Ministry.

She was also active with the Austintown PTA when her children were in school and was instrumental in organizing the annual Austintown PTA Craft Show and worked alongside the PTA Board for many years. Patricia was active in other school activities, especially the annual dances.

Her greatest love was her family and she enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s soccer and football games. Patricia also enjoyed the many family vacations especially cruises and those special gambling trips.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Thomas (Tammy) Deak of North Jackson; her daughter, Sharyn (Daniel) Thorpe of Hanahan, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Caitlin Thorpe, Morgan (John) Adams and Tommy and Alyssa Deak; a great-granddaughter, Isabelle Grace Adams; a sister, Rose Marie Frandanisa of Kirkland, Washington; a niece, Renee Charwell; two nephews, James and Robert Frandanisa; many great-nieces and great-nephews and her beloved cat, Cody.

Patricia will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, an infant son preceded Patricia in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Patricia’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to an animal charity of your choosing in Patricia’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.