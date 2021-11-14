Pamela M. “Pam” DuPonty, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela M. “Pam” DuPonty, 56, passed away early Friday evening, November 12, 2021, with her loving family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. She will always be remembered by her family and friends for her generosity, strong work ethic and love of the holiday season.

Pamela was born April 27, 1965, in Youngstown and was the daughter of Thomas and Dolores D’Andrea Strichek. She shared many fond memories growing up on the city’s south side with her younger siblings, Christine, Rodney and Stacy.

Pam attended St. Matthias Elementary School and graduated from Wilson High School in 1983.

She worked at her father’s business, PAR Insurance Agency, where she later became a proud co-owner with her brother and where she spent the duration of her career.

Pam met the love of her life, Joseph DuPonty III and married him on July 29, 1988. She was blessed with two wonderful children, Jessica and Dylan, who she loved deeply and made many lifelong memories with.

She was extremely proud to be present for all her family’s wonderful accomplishments and her presence will be missed dearly.

Pam loved taking trips with her family to the beach, Las Vegas, Hartville, Disney World and Geneva-on-the-Lake. When not traveling, she enjoyed attending firework shows, car shows, spending time with her animals, crocheting and decorating the house for Christmas.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Joseph; her children, Jessica and Dylan DuPonty; her parents, Thomas and Dolores Strichek; her sisters, Christine (Dean) Jickess and Stacy Strichek; her brother, Rodney (Valerie) Strichek; a brother-in-law, Edward (Maria) DuPonty; a sister-in-law, Cindy DuPonty; nieces, Stephanie Jickess, Selena DuPonty and Haylie Blevins; nephews, Justin Jickess, Elijah DuPonty and Van Blevins; her “fur-babies,” Bailey, Stitch, Kita and a “grand-fur-baby,” Skye.

Pam was preceded in death by her in-laws, Joseph and Vietta DuPonty; her beloved grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m – 1:00 p.m. and from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 16, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church, 915 Cornell Avenue, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m.

Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so by donating to the American Cancer Society in Pam’s name.

To send flowers to Pamela’s family, please visit our floral store.