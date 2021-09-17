Pamela L. Schimpf, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela L. Schimpf, 61 of Mantua, formerly of Liberty Township, passed away late Monday evening, September 13, 2021, with her daughter at her side, at Avenue of Aurora following an extended illness.

Pamela was born May 30, 1960, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Walter G. and Martha A. Marsden Netzel and she lived much of her life in the Trumbull County area. She was raised in Youngstown by her grandparents, the late Ethel and Jack Hull, Jr.

She was a 1978 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was a graduate of the Choffin School of Nursing before becoming an LPN.

Pamela later pursued a career in banking and worked for Mahoning Bank for ten years and at Bank One for several years, until she became disabled.

Mrs. Schimpf was a member of Churchill United Methodist Church in Liberty Township.

She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was a proud collector of Precious Moments figurines. She was a kind and generous person who truly loved her family and who would help anyone in need.

Pamela leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Brittany (Brian) Orzechowski of Mantua, with whom she made her home; a grandson, Jonah; two sisters, Bridget (Gary) Schimpf of Girard and Donna (Dale) Sweitzer of Lynchburg; a brother, Jon (Jessie) Netzel; a son-in-law, Michael R. Burkett of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews.

Pamela’s husband of 38 years, George Schimpf, whom she married September 15, 1979, passed away March 21, 2018. A beloved daughter, Tiffany Lynn Burkett and a sister, Angela Paris, are also deceased.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Saturday, September 18, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will follow at Noon.

Interment will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown, where Mrs. Schimpf will be laid to rest next to her husband.

