YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Kim Boston, 67, passed away Wednesday morning, June 1, 2022 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle following a brief illness.

Pamela was born September 18, 1954, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Alice Orf Wilson and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1972 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She worked as a cosmetologist at Flossie’s Beauty Salon for several years. Pam also managed the Dairy Queen on Mahoning Avenue and later worked at C & V Wholesalers, where she was the head of accounts receivables for 20 years, retiring in 2016.

Pam was a member of the former Mahoning Avenue United Methodist Church which later merged with Millcreek Community United Methodist Church. She was a very active member. Pam served as the head of the trustees and loved teaching the children every summer during Vacation Bible School.

She was kind, loving, giving and a big lover of animals. White German Shepherds were her favorite breed and she especially loved her shepherd, Cooper, who is still at home.

Pam leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 42 years, Mark R. Boston, whom she married March 15, 1980; two sisters, Vickie (Al) LaCivita of Fort Myers, Florida and Michelle Wilson of Salem; a sister-in-law, Christine (Pat) Brown of Hickory, North Carolina; two brothers-in-law, Michael (Joey) Boston of Huron and Curt Boston of Pittsburgh; several nieces and nephews, John (Gabriella), Josh (Sarah), Heather (Joel), Shannon (Paul), Dominic, Tyler and Michael; several great- nieces and great-nephews; special friends, Stacey (Bob) Callahan, whom she loved as a daughter, Kathy Stewart and Barb Childs; her church family, including “The Sister Chicks”, many cousins and extended family members and many friends Pam made over the years.

Pam’s smiling face and the knack she had for giving the best hugs will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may also gather again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Millcreek Community United Methodist Church, 4570 Lockwood Blvd., Youngstown, where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 5 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.