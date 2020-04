BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Eileen T. Mattiussi, formerly of Austintown, passed away late Thursday, April 23, 2020, on her 87th birthday, at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman.

Eileen was born April 23, 1933, in Youngstown and was the daughter of the late Israel “Sam” and Mary Maino DePiore.