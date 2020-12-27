Orpha Maxine “Mickey” Sauricki, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Orpha Maxine “Mickey” Sauricki, 92, formerly of Mineral Ridge and later of McDonald, passed away Monday evening, December 21, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty Township following a battle with COVID-19.

Orpha was born April 22, 1928, in Apollo, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John Wesley and Florence Moore Slick and came to the area with her family as a child.

Mickey attended Niles McKinley High School, but left prior to graduating to become a “Rosie the Riveter” during WWII. She later got her GED and attended college classes.

Mrs. Sauricki was a Girl Scout leader, President of the Trumbull County PTA and an avid fan of football, especially the Cleveland Browns. She enjoyed reading, plants, flower arranging and working word search puzzles. She loved adventure and was happy to show off pictures of her camel-riding and her hot air balloon ride.

Mickey and her husband, Pete, traveled around the country for 26 years after Pete’s retirement, indulging their interests in lapidary, putting on rock, mineral and gem shows. She was a founding member and secretary of the Flint Ridge Knappers and a member of the Akron Mineral Society and the Summit Lapidary Club. Her favorite trip was to the big Tucson gem and mineral show with family. Now, she is reunited with Pete and together they are happily “on the road again.”

Mickey leaves to cherish her memory four children, Attorney Patricia (Tom) Kearney, Karen Cessna, Jeffrey (Sue) Sauricki and Dr. June (Richard) Ladd; six grandchildren, Adam Cessna, Ross Cessna, Amy Godfrey, Marianne Savage, Noel Parish and Greg Parish; 19 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild and a sister, Dolores.

Her husband of nearly 70 years, Pete, whom she married August 20, 1949, passed away May 29, 2019. Besides her husband, twin daughter, Joan, and two brothers, Harold Slick and Donald “Dean” Slick, preceded Mickey in death.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no public calling hours or services at this time. Please keep Mickey in your thoughts and her family in your prayers.

The family would like to thank the staff at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty campus for their compassionate care of Mickey.

Mickey’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Institute for Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, New York 100006-3111.

Arrangements are being handled by Kinnick Funeral Home.

